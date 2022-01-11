Three Banbury area schools partially close due to staff sickness

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a primary school in Banbury and two more nearby have partially closed due to staff sickness.

The year three class from Middle Barton Primary School has closed all week, from today Monday January 10 to Friday January 14, due to staff sickness and its impact on staffing levels at the school.

Middle Barton Primary is one of three schools listed as being partially closed across Oxfordshire due to staff sickness or Covid-19.

Four Oxfordshire schools partially close due to staff sickness and Covid-19 impact

The nursery class (Froebel) at Longford Park Primary School has closed due to staff shortages from today Monday January 10 through Thursday January 13, and will reopen on Friday January 14.

The reception and year one class (The Eagles) at Wroxton Primary has also closed for the week from today, Tuesday January 11 due to staff sickness. The class closure will be reviewed daily with a view to reopen no later than Monday January 17.