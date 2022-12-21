The opening hours for pharmacies in Banbury over the Christmas and New Year period

Pharmacies in Banbury are open for limited hours over the New Year and substitute bank holiday.

If you need clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines over the festive and New Year period, check opening times below for your local pharmacies. These are subject to change, according to Oxford Health NHS Trust.

The Castle Quay Boots Pharmacy will be closed on Christmas Day and open from 10.30 am to 4.30pm from December 26 to January 2.

Boots Pharmacy at the Banbury Cross Retail Park will be closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day and will open from 10am-4pm on December 26, 27 and January 2.

Lloyd’s Pharmacy inside Sainsbury will open 2-5pm on Christmas Day and 10am-4pm everyday from December 26 until January 2.

The Peak Pharmacy on South Bar Street will open from 2pm-5pm on Christmas Day and then remain closed from December 26 until January 2.