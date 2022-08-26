The NHS services still operating in Oxfordshire over the bank holiday

NHS 111 online, this service is available 24 hours a day for clinical advice. This service can direct you to the right local services, put you in touch with a doctor or other health professional if appropriate, book an appointment for you at a local urgent treatment centre or minor injuries unit, or call an ambulance if necessary. The NHS 111 website can also help you get an emergency supply of prescription medicine at a local pharmacy if you run out over the holiday weekend. Self care is a good option to treat very minor illnesses and injuries such as insect bites and stings, upset stomachs, coughs and colds and small cuts and gazes. The advice is to stock up in advance with a range of over-the-counter medicines for common illnesses and injuries which can be treated at home. Emergency Departments and 999, this service is for life threatening emergencies. If you come to an emergency department for other conditions, you may face a long wait as priority is given to patients with the most urgent clinical need Community pharmacies, this is for getting advice about minor illnesses and conditions and advice on how to manage your medicines. To see which local pharmacy is open near you this weekend, please go to the NHS England website.