The NHS services still operating in Oxfordshire over the bank holiday
The NHS have released a list of services in Oxfordshire that will still be operating over the bank holiday weekend.
People who fall ill or injure themselves over the weekend are being urged by the NHS not to wait until after the bank holiday to receive the help they need.
Whilst GP surgeries and many pharmacies will be closed or have limited opening hours on Monday August 29 the NHS has provided a full list of services that will be running over the weekend in Oxfordshire.
The services still operating will be:
NHS 111 online, this service is available 24 hours a day for clinical advice. This service can direct you to the right local services, put you in touch with a doctor or other health professional if appropriate, book an appointment for you at a local urgent treatment centre or minor injuries unit, or call an ambulance if necessary. The NHS 111 website can also help you get an emergency supply of prescription medicine at a local pharmacy if you run out over the holiday weekend. Self care is a good option to treat very minor illnesses and injuries such as insect bites and stings, upset stomachs, coughs and colds and small cuts and gazes. The advice is to stock up in advance with a range of over-the-counter medicines for common illnesses and injuries which can be treated at home. Emergency Departments and 999, this service is for life threatening emergencies. If you come to an emergency department for other conditions, you may face a long wait as priority is given to patients with the most urgent clinical need Community pharmacies, this is for getting advice about minor illnesses and conditions and advice on how to manage your medicines. To see which local pharmacy is open near you this weekend, please go to the NHS England website.
Director of urgent care in Oxfordshire Lily O’Connor said: “Please choose well to stay well. No one wants their bank holiday plans spoiled by being unwell or through injury. But if you do fall ill, have an accident or run out of your prescription medication, there are options for help, advice and treatment.”