The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Oxford 2024

Three-hundred dapper dressed riders and classic and vintage themed motorcycles, from all over four counties met at Triumph Oxford (Premier Bikes, Wootton) on the morning of Sunday 19th May, riding side-by-side, for men’s health. This was the annual Oxford Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

The event was organised by a small volunteer team, headed up by local ride hosts, Scott Camber, Rob Grimes and Seán Ahearne.

On this day, Worldwide, over 112,000 riders took part in over 950 rides in 105 countries.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. Movember has been the official charity partner of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride since 2016.

Group photo outside Radcliffe Camera, Oxford

Both organisations share a simple goal: to bring people together and change the face of men's health.

This year’s Oxford event utilised a whole new route, starting in Wootton and taking in as many famous landmarks within the Historic City Centre as possible.

This year’s new mid-ride stop was at the famous Radcliffe Square allowing us to showcase our Historic Oxford for local, National and Global media coverage.

Riders enjoyed wandering around the beautiful historic backdrop in the sunshine before group photos in front of the Radcliffe Camera.

The new Lord Mayor, Councillor Mike Rowley, very kindly joined us at Radcliffe Square, after this appointment a few days prior. There was fantastic engagement with the general public during the group's visit – another of the important main objectives with the event.

The ride left Radcliffe Square, past Keble College and through Summertown for more fun engagement with the general public, before finishing at Kingsley Café on the A40 at Eynsham for a post-ride social fundraising event with live music, food and drink.

The event was supported by local venues, Triumph Oxford, Brasenose College Oxford and Kingsley Cafe.

Generous local sponsors included Triumph Oxford, Kingsley Cafe, TriAgg, Woodmansterne, Rideaway.io , STA Auto Gearbox Specialists Aylesbury, Powered.Events, Church Hanbrewery, Dipway Ltd, Instinct Fitness and Lightspeed Photographic.

The Oxford ride has now raised over £24,000 with fundraising officially closing early June.