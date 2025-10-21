The CQC has put a Banbury care home into special measures to 'protect people' living there

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has put a Banbury care home into special measures and demanded rapid and widespread improvements.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CQC inspected Fairholme House, Bodicote in June and July. It was in breach of regulations relating to person-centred care, consent, safe care and treatment and good management.

CQC issued warning notices to focus attention on rapid and widespread improvements where the most serious concerns were found, in relation to safe care and treatment and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairholme House cares for up to 22 residents, some of whom live with dementia.

Fairholme House care home against which the CQC has taken action

CQC has placed the service into special measures which involves close monitoring to ensure people are safe while they make improvements. It also provides a structured timeframe so services understand when they must make improvements by, and what action CQC will take if this doesn’t happen.

Roger James, CQC’s Oxfordshire deputy director of operations, said: “During our inspection of Fairholme House, we found poor leadership had created unsafe conditions for the people living there.

"Leaders didn’t make sure systems were in place to protect them from harm and they failed to identify or act on risks that put people in danger. As a result, staff practices didn’t always promote dignity, privacy or autonomy, and people’s right to make choices about their daily lives wasn’t respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also saw that care records were incomplete and didn’t reflect their current needs, wishes and preferences. One person told us they had to wait for long periods of time to leave their room, while another described not being offered a choice of when to bathe. These restrictions left people feeling frustrated, disempowered, and at times unsafe in a place they should’ve been able to call home.

“Leaders didn’t ensure staff had the training, knowledge, or supervision they needed to deliver safe and effective care. This meant staff were unclear about how to manage risks such as falls, swallowing difficulties, or safeguarding concerns. In some cases, incidents weren’t recorded, reviewed, or acted upon, which meant opportunities to prevent future harm were missed.

“We expect health and social care services to guarantee people’s safety, dignity, independence, and choice. It was unacceptable that this service failed to provide even the most basic standards of care and left people at risk of avoidable harm. We told leaders they must take immediate action to address these concerns.

"We will return to check on the home’s progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further, if people still aren’t receiving the care they have a right to expect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors found leaders provided limited meaningful activities, which left people without enough stimulation or engagement. Staff failed to offer people a choice of drink and did not explain delays at mealtimes, causing visible distress.

Staff left hazardous areas and materials unsecured, including unlocked stairways, chemical storage, and electrical rooms.

Staff blocked and neglected bathrooms, leaving them unusable due to stored equipment and broken facilities.

The registered manager failed to act on fire safety and audit concerns, including missing fire drills and unaddressed safety recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the inspection, the service, previously rated good overall across all areas, has been downgraded to inadequate overall and for how safe, effective, responsive and well-led it is. Caring has been downgraded from good to requires improvement.

A spokesman for Fairholme House said: "We take the CQC findings seriously and are already making strong progress under a detailed improvement plan with strengthened leadership oversight. All care plans and training have been reviewed and we are working closely with the local authority to ensure every resident receives safe, compassionate and person-centred care.

"The well-being and safety of our residents has always been and will remain our top priority. We are aware of the CQC report and are already taking action and a detailed improvement plan."