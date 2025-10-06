The business cost of mental health: Speakers confirmed for landmark Oxford event tackling mental health at work

Business leaders and mental health experts from across Oxfordshire have been confirmed as speakers at a major event this World Mental Health Day – which is set to explore the business cost of failing to tackle workplace mental health.

Recent reports have estimated that poor employee mental health costs UK employers £42–51 billion each year (Deloitte, 2022), with the broader UK economy losing over £57 billion annually (MHFA England, 2024).

Hosted by the University of Oxford’s Kellogg College in partnership with local charity Oxfordshire Mind, the panel is set to explore the financial consequences of key business concerns such as absenteeism, presenteeism and high staff turnover, with a view to understanding how mental health in the workplace is no longer just a cultural challenge – it’s a financial one too.

Set to take place on Friday 10th October 2025 – World Mental Health Day – the free event, Stick it to Stigma: Rethinking Mental Health at Work, will explore how organisations can address stigma and make mental health a boardroom priority, with a focus on the significant business impact of poor mental health.

Confirmed speakers for the event include:

Dr Alistair Ross, Director of Psychodynamic Studies and Fellow of Kellogg College, who will chair the panel.

Lucy Turner, Chief Purpose Officer, The Gamechanger Collective

Richard Harmer, Chief Inclusionist, The North Star Collective

Mark Alexander, CEO, AirTanker, and Alex Batter, Wellbeing and Inclusion Lead, AirTanker

Together, the panel will bring perspectives spanning academia and business leadership, alongside lived experience of mental health in the workplace, opening up honest conversations about how organisations can create healthier, more productive environments for their employees.

The event will highlight that supporting mental health isn’t just the right thing to do – it also drives business outcomes by reducing sickness absence and boosting performance.

Commenting on the event, Alison Cook, Director of Communications at Kellogg College, said: "We’re proud to welcome such a diverse and knowledgeable group of speakers for this important event. By bringing together business leaders and experts alongside lived-experience voices, we hope to spark meaningful conversations that challenge stigma and inspire action across workplaces."

Ian Nutt, Head of Development at Oxfordshire Mind, added: "The calibre of speakers reflects just how important this issue has become. Together, we can show that mental health should be recognised as a core leadership competency – and that by prioritising it, businesses not only support their people from the perspective of workplace culture, but it also strengthens their organisations from a financial standpoint too. The ultimate question is, can workplaces afford not to tackle the challenge of mental health?”

The event will take place at The Hub, Kellogg College, with opportunities for networking and informal discussion following the panel.

Event Details

Stick it to Stigma – Rethinking Mental Health at Work

Date: Friday 10 October 2025

Time: 17:00 – 19:00

Location: The Hub, Kellogg College, Oxford

Cost: Free (booking required)

The opportunity to book a place at the event can be found via the Kellogg College website: https://www.kellogg.ox.ac.uk/events/stick-it-to-stigma-rethinking-mental-health-at-work/

For more information on Oxfordshire Mind and the work it conducts in support of individuals and businesses, please visit: https://www.oxfordshiremind.org.uk/