Extensive surveillance of Covid-19 by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified a small number of cases of the Omicron variant in localities across England, including one confirmed and two highly probable cases in Oxfordshire.

The confirmed case is in West Oxfordshire. The two highly probable cases are in Oxford: both are members of Oxford University and their cases are linked.

All three individuals are now self-isolating and their close contacts have been informed and asked to self-isolate.

Oxfordshire County Council is working closely with the UKHSA and the University to identify any further cases through targeted testing.

Ansaf Azhar, Oxfordshire County Council’s director of public health, said: “Robust contact tracing has taken place following the identification of three cases in the county. We have taken swift action so that we can understand if the new variant has spread and break the chain of transmission as quickly as possible. I’d like to thank our partners at the UKHSA and the University for all their help.

“While this work takes place, it is important that everyone continues to take sensible precautions: get a PCR test if you have symptoms, self-isolate when asked, wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces, ventilate rooms, and get your vaccine and booster as soon as you can.

“Getting vaccinated still remains the best way to reduce the chance of becoming severely ill with Covid-19, and boosters will soon become available to everyone aged 18 or over.

“I would urge everyone to play their part to keep their communities safe. If you are contacted by NHS Test and Trace, please follow their instructions about testing and self-isolating.

“I would also like to remind people that if you come into contact with someone who has the Omicron variant, you must isolate for ten days - regardless of your vaccination status.”

Oxford University has already put extra health measures in place in response to the government's recent restrictions related to the new variant. This includes additional Covid-19 testing, as well as making face coverings mandated in libraries, and strongly encouraging them in most indoor settings including during in-person teaching.