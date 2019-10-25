Swim school reflects on 15 years of teaching

Next month Banbury based Water Babies will celebrate its 15th birthday, so to mark the occasion owner Tamsin Brewis has been catching up with some of the very first baby swimmers she taught.

In line with Tamsin’s ethos that her little swimmers are part of the Water Babies family, she has kept in close contact with many of the children who swam with her during those first few years of her business.

Not surprisingly, many of her earliest swimmers have gone on to feel more at home in the pool than they do on dry land.

Naeve Pountney, who used to swim with Tamsin in Milton Keynes, is now a dedicated and successful competitive swimmer, with a number of national accolades to her name.

“I might be ten years too old for Water Babies lessons, but the lessons made a lasting impression on my life,” said Naeve.

“When I turned nine, I was asked to swim for my local club, and by 11, I’d competed at county level. Before I turned 12, I competed at regionals too. I’ve made the Irish National Championships twice and this year, I won bronze in the 100-metre backstroke.

“I’m still a water baby, through and through. My parents are really proud of me and how hard I work. I have to get up really early in the morning to fit in my training before school and sometimes have to sacrifice time with my friends.

“But I do it because I love it and I’m really motivated to do well. I’m going to keep on swimming for as long as I enjoy it.”

Since those first lessons, which took place in a pool in Northampton, Tamsin has grown the business to now employ a team of 13 teachers and office staff who teach at 24 pools across four counties.

“I’m very proud to have helped nurture and develop such talented and determined young adults,” said Tamsin.

“It’s lovely to hear how they’ve been getting on since their days of swimming with me.

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating such a momentous anniversary next month and hope to see some familiar faces at our birthday party, at 360 Play in Milton Keynes, in mid-November.

“I don’t know where the last 15 years have gone but I can honestly say that I’ve enjoyed every minute,” added Tamsin.

Water Babies, who have offices in Middleton Road, teaches newborns, toddlers and pre-schoolers to swim.

Using a comprehensive training curriculum, lessons are delivered in a fun and engaging way that mirrors and complements a child’s development.

Esther Grigore, a 15-year-old competitive swimmer first found her fins whilst learning to swim with Water Babies.

She graduated from Water Babies Bucks and Beds, back in 2008 and has not looked back since.

Esther said: “To say I’m a keen swimmer is bit of an understatement, I’ve been competing since I was at primary school and spend over 20 hours a week in training.

“I’ve been swimming for as long as I can remember, and it all started with Water Babies. My dad was a keen swimmer and he really wanted me to feel confident in the pool too so, as soon as she could, mum signed me up for lessons.

“Right away, I was a natural. In fact, she said it was a bit of a struggle to get me out of the pool. I used to want to get in without her most of the time.

“My favourite thing to do at Water Babies was called the car wash. I’m not sure if it’s still one of the actions but I loved it and remember doing it quite clearly.

“Our weekly lessons are one of my mum’s favourite memories of me growing up.”

She added: “Within a few weeks of finishing my Water Babies classes, my mum had enrolled me on classes at Mounts Baths in Northampton.

“When I arrived, they put me in a class with the other pre-schoolers, but I soon realised I was far too advanced to be swimming with other kids my age.

“I’m 15 now and still compete most weekends. I spend a lot of the time in the car, travelling to tournaments – and the rest of the time, I’m in the pool.”

Water Babies lessons don’t just impact a child’s swimming ability, as proven by the Hull family.

Mum, Annie, who has three children that learnt to swim with Tamsin, says their love of sporting activities stemmed from the water confidence picked up at Water Babies.

Her eldest son, Jacob, 14, is now an avid sportsman, with a passion for a whole host of athletic pastimes.

Jacob said: “I started swimming at Water Babies because my parents thought it was really important that I felt confident in the water.

“They’re both really sporty too, something they were keen to pass on to me and my little sisters, Charlotte and Emelia.

“Water Babies has definitely left a lasting impression on me – I even carried on with my swimming for years after Water Babies, competing at county level.

“I don’t get to swim much anymore, but that’s because I’m busy doing loads of other sports.

Jacob added: “One thing that has really stayed with me is the confidence in my abilities, and that’s not just on the field, but during my time at school too.”

Locally Water Babies provide swimming lessons at the Frank Wise School and Sibford School.

