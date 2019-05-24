Student becomes the teacher for Banbury’s slimmers

A former Slimming World member has retrained herself and will become the new, permanent leader of the Banbury group.

The weight loss group, who meet at the Frank Wise School, has been headed for the past 12 months by an interim but from June 1 that will all change as Bex Neale becomes the new leader.

Bex has been a member for the past three years, losing two and a half stone, but so enjoyed her involvement she has increased her commitment to the group.

Bex said: “I love it, I love the group and I love the support I get.

“I just felt it was the right time and I wanted to be able give people the support and encourage them on their journey like I had.”

In order to make the leap from member to leader Bex has had to undergo training and will put both her own personal weight loss experience and her new found knowledge into action when she takes over the group on Saturday, June 1 at 8am.

Bex also wants to add her own touches to the Frank Wise group.

“I don’t think we praise people enough anywhere so I want to make more of a thing of look what this person has achieved. “

To find out more or join to join the group visit the Facebook page ‘Saturday Slimming World with Bex.’