Stall on NHS Social Prescribing service to be held at Banbury's Castle Quay

Officials from Banbury Cross Health Centre and Age UK Oxfordshire will host a stall at Castle Quay this Thursday October 21 to tell people about the Social Prescribing service available to people. The stall will be inside Castle Quay from 9.30am to 3pm.

Social prescribing is a way for local agencies to refer people to a link worker. Link workers give people time, focusing on what matters to them and taking a holistic approach to people’s health and wellbeing. They connect people to community groups and statutory services for practical and emotional support.

For more information on Social Prescribing see the NHS website here: https://www.england.nhs.uk/personalisedcare/social-prescribing/