Stall at Banbury's Castle Quay raises awareness on NHS Social Prescribing service
A stall was recently held at Banbury’s Castle Quay Shopping Centre to help raise awareness about the NHS social prescribing service.
Several members of the social prescribing team across Banbury hosted a stall at Castle Quay Shopping Centre to raise awareness about the NHS service. The stall was held on Tuesday March 8.
Social prescribers who cover the Banbury Cross Health Centre, the Windrush Surgery, Hightown Surgery and the Woodlands Surgery hosted the stall, and passed out flyers to people at the centre.
Social prescribing is a way for local agencies to refer people to a link worker. Link workers give people time, focusing on what matters to them and taking a holistic approach to people’s health and wellbeing. They connect people to community groups and statutory services for practical and emotional support.
For more information on Social Prescribing see the NHS website here: https://www.england.nhs.uk/personalisedcare/social-prescribing/