Staff at Banbury care home honoured on International Nurses Day

Residents and staff at Glebefields Care Home in Banbury hosted a thank you event to honour the nurses at the care home on International Nurses Day on Thursday May 12. (Submitted photo)

Residents and staff at Glebefields care home in Banbury helped host a ‘Celebration of Thanks’ for the nurses team with cake, personalised bunting and memory board created by the residents.

Coinciding with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, International Nurses Day, on Thursday May 12, is a day to celebrate nurses and care staff around the world.

International Nurses’ Day is a day to give thanks for the dedication of care givers everywhere, who go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver extraordinary care and support. For more information about International Nurses Day see its website here: https://www.icn.ch/what-we-do/campaigns/international-nurses-day

Nisha Shaji, general manager at Glebefields care home, said: “At Glebefields, our nurses and staff are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others, and that compassion and commitment has shone through even more over the past two years. They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold. All their efforts are focused on delivering the best possible care for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return.”

Paul, who lives at Glebefields care home, said: “We wanted to say thank you to our nurses and spent time writing messages to them all. The staff here spend so much time and energy looking after us. It’s been lovely to show just how much we appreciate them, and they do a smashing job.”