'Somebody dumped my baby's lifeless, grey body on my chest', says Banbury birth trauma mum

A Banbury mum who suffered three days in a ‘hell hole’ where staff ‘had to be threatened’ to resuscitate her baby says she is exhausted by post traumatic stress.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the maternity unit at the JR Hospital was a ‘broken, demoralising and frankly dangerous system’.

"My baby was born covered in cuts and bruises and a swollen, dislocated shoulder. With a lot of physio she is close to normal but they won’t re-test her until she is five,” said the Mum, who has received extensive therapy for her PTSD.

She said: “My daughter was born in February 2022 which was very close to the Covid ban being lifted. For a healthy, 'normal' pregnancy things went down hill with great speed.

A mother described the JR Hospital maternity unit she attended in 2022 as a 'frankly dangerous system'

“After being passed through midwife centres over 24 hours, I was offered a corridor bench in the JR or go to London. My partner was not allowed in until the last moment.

"Over four days things went from uncomfortable to haunting, being shifted around, ignored, belittled, accused of lying, made to have painful internals.

“Around the third day I got sent down to a birthing room. I was put on an induction drip and left, forced to lie on my back; had my water broken without consent. The baby was distressed – they didn't monitor her for hours at a time – no idea whether she had a heart beat.

“Every time I saw anyone it was a shift change and someone else would 'deal with it'. I hit exhaustion and my capability to deal with the pain dwindled.

The woman's account will form part of the second volume of the Keep the Horton General Birth Trauma Dossier. Library picture by Getty

“I'd had one lot of gas and air, making me feel incredibly sick; no other pain relief was offered. I asked a doctor for a C-section at every opportunity. They walked away - no reasoning, no options.

"I asked for an epidural. It took the head anaesthetist hearing us arguing to get anywhere. He immediately knew something was wrong, given the fury on his face.

“I got the epidural, got moaned at for it and was left. I was on the drip for over 23 hours. I had hypertension, lack of foetal movement, foetal distress and lack of heart beat and monitoring.

"I was paralysed, helpless and certain there was no way this baby was coming out. I pushed for three hours with no progress; the midwife could see her head being pushed but she was well and truly stuck and had been the entire time.

The John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford whose maternity units are being investigated in a Government inquiry

“After being told to stop and left again, suddenly there was a response from staff. My partner was removed and I was rushed into theatre with the same anaesthetist who was full on shouting and berating, taking full charge.

“Things that seemed insane continued - being asked to get my paralysed, exhausted body onto the operating table alone. I still didn't get the C Section. Instead the room filled with people. My partner reappeared.

“What followed was a savage episiotomy (which caused me many problems - stitched too tight). The baby was back-to-back which they knew all along but told me the opposite.

“They tried turning her, which they threw body weight into but failed. She was stuck. Shoulder dystopia. After much aggravation they got her out. Somebody dumped her lifeless grey body on my chest before being screamed at and whipping her out of sight.

“Though tired and terrified I was still capable of recognising exactly what that meant. No questions were answered, they wouldn't let me look at her.

“They took her to the corner and one man stood looking at her. No breathing, no noise, no being wiped down, no checking anything. They held my shoulders to stop me throwing myself in her direction.

“So far not a swear word or a raised voice had we uttered, though I wish I screamed the moment I entered the hell hole.

“What it took for them to even attempt to save our daughter was my partner physically threatening the man staring at her. He said 'you are going to at least try'! It took ten minutes to realise they weren't going to do anything.

“The guy stared around the room and not one of the 27-ish staff moved to help. Nobody called security. I think it was unanimous for that room of people silently staring at him saying ‘do your … job’. And he did.”

The couple discovered later that although he knew what to do he had decided to wait for a team, which arrived 30 minutes after he and the baby’s father left the room with the infant.

“I blacked out. To this day I don't believe I blacked out; I was full of adrenaline. There's no record of me being sedated but there's no record of the vast majority of what happened, they 'lost' most of the notes,” the mother said.

“One of the cruellest moments of my life was waking on a ward with newborn cries in every bed, alone and certain my daughter was dead. Nobody told me otherwise.”

Partially paralysed, the mother found her way to Neonatal Intensive Care where she eventually found her baby.

“They managed to get her breathing - just. We were told how incredibly lucky we were; had she not been a large, overdue baby she wouldn't have stood a chance.

“The NICU staff proved wildly different creatures than those in maternity. How they loved and fought for these babies was shocking in the aftermath. Everywhere I went, staff I had never seen apologised and pitied me.

"On the day we left the paperwork for my baby was wrong three times. She came home as a boy on paper.

“Of all the JR’s lies, pretending all this was normal and fine was the most derailing. The caring staff who opened up to me stood no chance in a broken, demoralising and frankly dangerous system.

"The JR were presented with a completely healthy and uncomplicated pair and we became a product of their system. A man-made horror show.”

Yvonne Christley, Chief Nursing Officer at OUH, said: “I am deeply sorry to hear about this experience and would encourage them to get in touch with me, so I can look into exactly what happened and offer a full response.

“We always aim to provide the highest standard of care, and I apologise to anyone using our services who has experienced anything less.

“We take all feedback seriously and we listen to what our patients tell us, so we can make improvements where they’re needed.”

The mother’s story forms one of Keep the Horton General’s draft second Birth Trauma Dossier. If you have a birth trauma to report contact [email protected]