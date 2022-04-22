Slimming World programme helps change life for former professional tennis player from Banbury

Having smashed her own weight loss goals, Claire Shepherd (nee Taylor) is now taking over a local Slimming World group to help others achieve their own goals. She’s an ex-professional tennis player who is also now a tennis coach locally. (submitted photo)

Having smashed her own weight loss goals, Claire Shepherd (nee Taylor) is now taking over a local Slimming World group to help others achieve their own goals. She’s an ex-professional tennis player who is now a tennis coach locally.

Claire had realised that she was constantly tired and exclusively wore loungewear. She went to work and hated anything involving socialising because of how she felt about herself.

Claire said: “I decided to be brave and joined my local Slimming World group - boosted by the fact mum had a health warning from the doctor. We joined together. I had no idea how much it would change my life.”

She lost three stone and almost reached her personal weight loss target.

She added: “In my youth I was a professional athlete, and diet was an important part of my fitness program. I was worried that Slimming World would restrict what types of food I could eat. I found to my surprise that all my favourite foods were still absolutely possible, as well as others I wouldn’t have expected, such as a full English breakfast, pasta, or curry. Rather than cutting out or restricting food, I learnt that by simply changing the way food was cooked and by changing my thought processes, I could lose weight effectively. I now understand that I can eat what I want, when I want, and still lose weight.

“My mum and I took our first brave step into a group and met Bex the consultant. Bex was warm and praised me for coming, and promised if I stuck to food optimising I would achieve my personal target which I set later that morning. There is so much support in the group. My weight has never been disclosed to the group which was another promise made to me when I started.”