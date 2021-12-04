Six confirmed Covid-19 Omicron variant cases in Brackley area of South Northamptonshire

Lucy Wightman, director of Public Health Northamptonshire, said: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is leading an investigation into six confirmed Covid-19 Omicron variant cases in the Brackley area of South Northamptonshire, and we are working closely with them to ensure that all appropriate actions to identify close contacts are taken.

“All cases are self -isolating in line with Government guidelines.

“Targeted testing is taking place to ensure all close contacts are identified. The aim is to understand whether any spread of the new variant within the local community may have occurred and limit the opportunity for any further infection.

“While investigations are underway it’s even more important that all Northamptonshire residents follow Covid-safe behaviours to reduce the risk of infection.

“If meeting inside now its colder open windows as Covid-19 transmits mostly between people at close range through inhalation.

“Continue to take LFD tests at least twice a week, especially before going out or meeting with others.

“It’s also important to stay at home if you're not feeling well. If you have any Covid-19 symptoms, however mild, do get a free PCR test here: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

“Wearing a face covering in all crowded areas is advisable and is now mandatory in shops and on public transport.

“Regular and thorough hand washing or hand sanitisation remains an essential part of good hygiene and prevents the spread of many viruses. As well as Covid-19 handwashing can also reduce the spread of colds, flu and stomach bugs.

“And finally vaccination provides powerful protection against severe illness with Covid-19 so getting the jab is still the most important thing you can do to protect yourself.

"There is a vaccine locally for everyone eligible and we are happy to vaccinate those who have not yet had their first or second dose, as well as support people to access their booster jab."