Sit down and keep fit in Banbury-based 'Generation Games' held for older people in the town centre

Janet, Jean, Margaret and Pat practice Tai Chi at the Thursday class at Banbury Methodist Church

These enjoyable classes are designed to help older people get back to normal after the widespread disruption of pre-pandemic activities.

The chair-based exercise class is held at Banbury' s Marlborough Road Methodist Church at 12pm every Thursday. The class started under the highly acclaimed Oxfordshire Age UK Generation Games project which provides activities and exercise classes throughout the county.

“The class is a mix of seated and standing exercises designed to maintain strength, balance and function.” said Frances Reader, who leads the class. “We always end with 10-15 minutes of Tai Chi followed by refreshments. The social side is as important as the exercise, particularly after the isolation and distancing of the last two years.”

Our picture shows Janet, Jean, Margaret and Pat practising Tai Chi. The ladies have been attending sessions for a number of years and were very pleased to return when classes were recently resumed.

“It makes such a difference to how I feel for the rest of the week and it reminds me not to sit in my armchair all week too,” said Janet.

“Frances encourages us to do our best but she understands that at 89-years-old I have to pace myself,” said Pauline.