Sick children in Oxfordshire are treated to a flying visit by Father Christmas

Sick children in Oxfordshire were treated to a flying visit by Father Christmas last week to mark the start of the festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Father Christmas traded his traditional sleigh and reindeer in favour of a Puma helicopter from RAF Benson to drop off Christmas presents for poorly children.

Arriving with more than 200 Christmas gifts, Santa Claus landed at the John Radcliffe Hospital helipad onboard the RAF Puma helicopter, before handing out goodies to young patients and spreading some Christmas joy at his pop-up grotto next to the Children’s Hospital - part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presents were also left to be distributed to those not well enough to visit Santa and to families staying at Ronald McDonald House, also on the John Radcliffe site.

Albi Sandford is given his presents by Santa Claus and one of his elves

Jo Pinney, Senior Play Specialist at OUH, said: “It can be difficult for young patients and their families to spend time in hospital at Christmas time, so we do what we can to make it as enjoyable as we can.

"Lots of children – as well as staff – enjoyed watching Santa arrive by helicopter and some were able to meet Saint Nick at his grotto and receive a memorable gift.

"Christmas presents make a big difference to our patients in hospital at this time of year, so we’re extremely grateful to RAF Benson, the Puma Force and Santa for their continued support and donations. We are also very thankful to others who help make Christmas as special a time as possible for all our patients in hospital."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group Captain Chris Royston-Airey, Station Commander at RAF Benson, said: “The Santa Drop is without doubt one of RAF Benson’s finest traditions. Being able to bring joy and Christmas cheer to children across Oxfordshire and in particular those in hospital is an absolute privilege. It is of course a whole force effort - support staff, engineers, air crew and not forgetting Father Christmas himself.”

Santa met families at Ronald McDonald House on his Christmas visit to the JR Hospital. Here he meets patient Avani and her parents

Individuals and organisations can donate to Oxford Hospitals Charity’s Give a Gift campaign, supporting patients young and old in hospital and helping them to enjoy Christmas. The campaign raises funds to make sure patients, young and old, in hospitals over the festive period all get a little treat.

Donations can be made via the Oxford Hospitals Charity website.

Sarah Vaccari, from Oxford Hospitals Charity, said: “This is always such a special event and we are incredibly grateful to RAF Benson and Santa for this festive flying visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are also incredibly grateful to all those across Oxfordshire supporting our annual Give a Gift appeal. This allows our charity to fund bespoke gifts for children and older patients in hospital on Christmas Day. There’s still time to make sure no-one is forgotten this Christmas by donating via the Oxford Hospitals Charity website.”

Cody Turner was on Santa's list of children to receive Christmas presents

John Plumer, House Manager at Ronald McDonald House Oxford, said: “Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for families with a sick child in hospital and we try to do everything we can to make it as enjoyable as possible.

“Having this special visit from Father Christmas has put so many smiles on faces. On behalf of all the families we’re looking after this festive period, I’d like to thank them for this kind and generous gesture.”