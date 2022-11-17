Shipston residents to march over closure and demolition plans of beloved NHS hospital.

Demolition has already begun on the Ellen Badger Hospital, which has been serving the Shipston community since the 1890s, leaving the town without any inpatient medical facilities.

The project to replace the buildings with a new state-of-the-art facility was dealt a blow earlier this year when Shipston Medical Centre – a key partner in the project – pulled out, blaming inflationary costs.

Now the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWUFT) says it will continue alone, offering a health and wellbeing centre, outpatient treatment rooms, a shared space for community use, and a space for mobile diagnostics - but residents are concerned that the replacement will not include inpatient beds.

Following a donation of £635,000 in charity funds from The League of Friends of Shipston Hospital, the residents were disappointed to discover that the SWUFT had revised its initial plans to replace the old Victorian hospital with a new state-of-the-art medical centre.

Shipston residents frustrated by the lack of information and progress have planned a peaceful protest on Saturday November 19, where they will be voicing their concerns about the situation.

The demonstration will start at 10.30 am in the Church Street car park before marching down Stratford Road to the site of the old Ellen Badger hospital and then turning around and returning to the High Street/Square.

A spokesperson for the South Warwickshire NHS Trust said: "We are delighted that work is underway to develop the Ellen Badger Hospital, investing over £9 million in healthcare for Shipston and the surrounding villages.

"Demolition has started and the main construction programme is due to begin in February 2023. The Trust recognises the rich heritage of the site so all historical artefacts, signs and pictures have been safely secured and will feature in the new building.

"This exciting investment has been supported by two major legacies left to the League of Friends for the benefit of Ellen Badger Hospital, these funds enabled the Trust to purchase the additional land upon which this development of the hospital site is taking place. The new build will have enhanced clinical spaces, which will include shared spaces for Community Nursing and Health Visiting teams, as well as partner organisations. There will be outpatients and treatment rooms for physiotherapy, specialist nurses and other professionals. The development will also create a dedicated centre to improve the health and wellbeing of the local population and the Trust are working closely with the Stour Health and Wellbeing Partnership to co-design the Health and Wellbeing Hub.