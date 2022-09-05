Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shipston Home Nursing's golf day is back next month.

It takes place on Friday, October 7, at Feldon Valley Golf Club in Brailes, offering coffee and bacon rolls on arrival, followed by 18 holes with a shotgun start at 9am. There will be on-course refreshments, lunch, presentations and an auction, where prizes include a round at The Belfry and a 59club UK golf voucher.

Entrance is £260 for a team of four or £40 per head for Feldon members. There is also chance to get involved as sponsors or by donating auction prizes.

Head of community fundraising, Rebecca Mawle, said: “This is the 15th year of our fundraising golf day which has raised valuable funds for Shipston Home Nursing. This year, we hope golfers will join us for what is a keenly contested but always sociable event.”

For more information, go to: www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk/events

