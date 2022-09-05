Shipston charity gears up for golf day
There may be upheaval on the global golfing stage but Shipston Home Nursing’s fundraising event is certain to be a great event for all.
It takes place on Friday, October 7, at Feldon Valley Golf Club in Brailes, offering coffee and bacon rolls on arrival, followed by 18 holes with a shotgun start at 9am. There will be on-course refreshments, lunch, presentations and an auction, where prizes include a round at The Belfry and a 59club UK golf voucher.
Entrance is £260 for a team of four or £40 per head for Feldon members. There is also chance to get involved as sponsors or by donating auction prizes.
Head of community fundraising, Rebecca Mawle, said: “This is the 15th year of our fundraising golf day which has raised valuable funds for Shipston Home Nursing. This year, we hope golfers will join us for what is a keenly contested but always sociable event.”
For more information, go to: www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk/events
To enter or offer sponsorship, email: [email protected]