Shipston care home has recovered from requiring improvement to a 'good' rating by the CQC

Shipston Lodge which has improved from 'requires improvement' to 'good'

Shipston Lodge provides accommodation, nursing and personal care for up to 70 older people, including people with dementia. At the time of the CQC’s visit there were 47 people living at the home.

Shipston Lodge is a purpose-built home with care and support provided across two floors. On both floors there were communal areas, dining areas and lounges, as well as people's bedrooms which were all ensuite. People could access both floors of the home via a lift or staircase. On the ground floor was a bistro area where people could meet each other and where the provider held a weekly dementia café.

The CQC inspectors said: “At our last inspection, we found some improvements were required. People had a plan of care that provided guidance to staff in how to support them. Associated health risks were assessed, but these were not always updated and reviewed immediately when a person's needs changed, or where advice was sought to ensure the risks were not increased. Records did not always correspond with a person's specific requirements.

"The provider completed a range of audits, but we found during this inspection shortfalls in the service had not always been known or considered by the registered manager or provider.

“At this inspection, we found the provider had made positive improvements. Since the last inspection, there was a new registered manager who had spent time adding to and increasing the oversight of the service to improve people's outcomes,” they said.

“Additional audits, checks and daily meetings with clinical staff helped ensure people received the right care and support. Heads of department meetings were held frequently which helped ensure the whole service continued to meet people's needs. New admission information was shared with key staff, so staff were

prepared to provide the right care to the person.

“Care plans and risks assessments supported people's needs and plans were personalised to individual needs. People and relatives were complimentary of staff. Staff knew people well and we saw during our visit, staff quickly responded to situations to help promote good care outcomes.

“Staff interacted with people at their pace, un-rushed and talking to people with familiarity. Staff were involved and engaged, and we saw they had time to sit and chat to people which helped develop relaxed and supportive relationships,” the inspection team said.

“People were safe because staff understood their responsibility to report any concerns to protect people from the risk of abuse.”

The team said the provider had their own staff team and had limited or no reliance on agency staff. This meant staff who supported people knew them well. Staff received training in key areas and staff said they felt supported to pursue additional training and opportunities to increase their knowledge and confidence.

Infection control systems ensured the home was clean.

People's overall feedback to us was positive of a service they received that they felt met their needs. People and relatives could attend meetings to share any feedback about the service.

There were no restrictions on visiting arrangements.

