Several walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics over the weekend across Oxfordshire, including Banbury Cross Health Centre

The NHS in Oxfordshire will be holding walk-in clinics for people aged 18 and over to have their first dose and second dose - after eight weeks, of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The Banbury Cross Health Centre, South Bar House, 6 Oxford Road, Banbury will host a walk-in Covid vaccination clinic tomorrow (Saturday July 17) from 10.30am to 2pm.

In addition, there are several walk-in vaccination clinics over the weekend:

Broad Street, Oxford, outside the Clarendon Building opposite the King's Arms pub on Saturday 17 July and Sunday 18 July, 10am - 6.30pm

Oxford Brookes, The Terrace, John Henry Brookes Building, Headington Campus, available daily until Sunday 18 July, 9am - 7.30pm

All the latest on walk-in clinics can be found at oxfordshireccg.nhs.ukResidents aged 18 or over can also book a vaccination. You can also book a first and second dose of the vaccine at local vaccination sites across Oxfordshire, at pharmacies or the Kassam stadium (people do not need to wait to be invited).