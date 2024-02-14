Security stepped up for Horton staff after stalker targets female workers at the Banbury hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust (OUH) said its staff housing contractor has installing locking gates and wooden boarding this week in a bid to deter the voyeur who staff say has been watching young women and even videotaping them undressing.

An unnamed, worried woman contacted the Banbury Guardian to report there had been ‘multiple incidents’ in the last 12 months.

The OUH, contacted by the paper this week, said the concerns had been reported to them this January and that the nurses’ accommodation provider was due to undertake the security measures this week.

The Horton General Hospital, where some staff have reported being watched and even filmed by a stalker

The woman said: "In a concerning turn of events, the Horton finds itself under scrutiny as reports of safety breaches and management negligence come to light.

"Despite being aware of an ongoing issue involving a local resident stalking, following and watching staff through their own windows, hospital management and local authorities have failed to take adequate action to address the imminent threat, leaving both staff and patients vulnerable.”

The woman said ‘multiple’ incidents had occurred over the last year raising serious concerns for safety of employees.

She said: “Reports indicate young females have been videotaped through their windows while undressing, highlighting the extent of the security breach and the potential dangers faced by individuals within the hospital community.”

The woman said despite the gravity of the incidents, neither police nor hospital management had warned staff or implemented necessary safety measures. OUH disputes this saying a high level investigation and enhanced patrols were being undertaken.

The woman said: “Instead, management has opted to modify shift patterns, forcing vulnerable young females to leave work alone and walk home between the hours of 8 pm – midnight. This decision, made in favour of addressing understaffed departments, disregards the safety and well-being of employees and exacerbates the risks they face.

“The lack of action taken by Trust Board managers is deeply troubling and raises questions about their commitment to prioritizing the safety and security of staff and patients. By neglecting to inform employees of the dangers they face and failing to implement essential safety measures such as improved car park lighting and allowing staff to leave in pairs, management has compromised the integrity of the hospital's duty of care,” she said.“In light of these revelations, concerned individuals are calling on hospital management to take immediate and decisive action to address the safety concerns at the Horton. This includes implementing enhanced safety measures, providing comprehensive training on personal safety and security protocols, and ensuring transparent communication with staff regarding potential risks.

“The safety and well-being of staff and patients should always be the top priority for any healthcare institution. It is imperative that the Horton takes swift and decisive action to rectify the situation and restore confidence in its ability to provide a secure environment for all individuals associated with the hospital."

Mark Holloway, chief estates and facilities officer at OUH, said: “Patient and staff safety is of the highest importance to us.

“Our accommodation team were alerted to these concerns at the end of January, and raised them immediately with our housing providers A2Dominion. A2Dominion, who provide and manage our staff accommodation, have confirmed that they are this week installing gate locks and timber boarding to improve privacy. Both they and we have also contacted the police, and been assured that the issue is being investigated at a high level of priority with enhanced patrols.

“We will continue to support our staff who have raised these concerns, and continue to give personal safety advice. Our health and safety team have ensured that further support and guidance is provided alongside A2Dominion, and we are all continuing to progress all possible measures to protect privacy.

“We want all our staff and patients to feel safe at work and at home, and will continue to monitor this concerning situation and work with our external partners to ensure this is the case.”