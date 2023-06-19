News you can trust since 1838
School girls have their long locks cut off to raise cash for a Banbury brain cancer charity

Two Banbury school girls have had their locks cut off to raise money for a Bodicote family’s brain cancer charity.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 18:31 BST

Cordelia Dodd and Aya Marshall, aged eight, who go to Carrdus School, aimed to support Freddie’s Future (a fund for the Brain Cancer Research Fund) and the Little Princess Trust charity.

The girls took part in a sponsored haircut after being inspired by seeing what their schoolmate, Freddie Croft, went through after being diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma.

They have raised over £1300 so far but hope to raise more.

Cordelia Dodd had grown her hair for three years before having 14 inches cut off in a sponsored hair cut
Cordelia Dodd had grown her hair for three years before having 14 inches cut off in a sponsored hair cut
Most Popular

Their hair was donated to the Little Princess Trust which provides wigs free of charge to children who have lost their own hair. Cordelia grew her hair for three years and donated 14” of her tresses to the charity, while Aya was able to donate 10” of hair.

If anyone would like to donate to their fundraising campaigns they can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/cdodd-1685372318339o for Cordelia and https://www.justgiving.com/page/aya-marshall-big-chop for Aya.

To see Freddie’s story visit: http://www.bcrt.org.uk/FreddiesFuture

Aya Marshall is pictured before and after her brave hair cut. She and Cordelia Dodd have donated their hair to the Little Princess Trust
Aya Marshall is pictured before and after her brave hair cut. She and Cordelia Dodd have donated their hair to the Little Princess Trust
Cordelia Dodd is pictured with Freddie Croft, whose family have raised huge amounts for the Brain Cancer Research Trust
Cordelia Dodd is pictured with Freddie Croft, whose family have raised huge amounts for the Brain Cancer Research Trust
Cordelia's hair is carefully cropped to allow it to be sent in sections to be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair
Cordelia's hair is carefully cropped to allow it to be sent in sections to be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair
