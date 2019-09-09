Revamp for JR operating rooms is now complete

Operating theatres at John Radcliffe Hospital have officially reopened following a four-month revamp.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust held an event today (Monday) to mark the occasion.

Works have included new electrical and data wiring and increased sockets, brighter lighting, redecoration with vibrant new colours in the corridors and more neutral tones in the theatres, new cabinetry and other fittings, new flooring and a new centralised stores for equipment and medicines that enables theatre staff to work more efficiently.

In this part of the JR hospital there are eight operating theatres where both planned and emergency surgeries are carried out. While these theatres were shut, some operations were transferred to the West Wing theatres.

Sara Randall, chief operating officer at Oxford University Hospitals, said: “This was an extremely complex project that impacted on both the West Wing and the JR theatres. In order to ensure business continuity, everything was planned in detail and executed carefully by different teams working together as one.

“We want to celebrate all the dedicated staff who took on this logistics challenge in addition to their ‘day job’ to ensure there was minimal impact on patient care.”

Theatre staff, teams from estates, procurement, clinical engineering, IT and pharmacy were involved in moving equipment and medicines to and from the West Wing, as well as in the revamp of these JR theatres.