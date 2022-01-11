Residents urged to get Covid jabs at town centre vaccination clinic before facility closes this week
The clinic at Banbury Town Hall welcomes people who have booked vaccinations through the NHS along with walk-in jab seekers.
Residents are being urged to get their Covid jabs at a town centre vaccination clinic before the facility closes this week
The Covid vaccination clinic being held at Banbury Town Hall will close at 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday January.
The centre was set up on December 29 after Banbury Town Council persuaded health authorities that a local vaccination clinic was a necessity for families without their own transport.
It was agreed that it would stay open for two weeks.
The clinic saves jab-seekers journeys of 20 miles or more – sometimes to hard-to-reach places if travelling by bus or train.
Town councillors and Banbury Lions have served as volunteers at the clinic – helping the operation to run smoothly.
Leader of the council Kieron Mallon, said: “The centre has been an important facility for Banbury people and there has been a steady stream of customers every day. It has enabled a lot of people to receive vaccinations without undertaking difficult journeys.
“The centre is very efficient and the volunteers have been a tremendous help. There are no long queues and I urge people to use it while it is still open.”