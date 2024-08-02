Receptionists at Cropredy and Sibford surgeries rated most helpful in Oxfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Results from a recent survey have shown that the receptionists and administrative staff at Cropredy and Sibford doctor surgeries are the most helpful in the whole of Oxfordshire.

The two village surgeries were the only two in Oxfordshire to receive a perfect 100 per cent positive rating for the helpfulness of their staff.

Over two million people nationwide were sent the GP Patient Survey, organised by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

A total of 2,551 patients aged 16 or over registered with GPs in the postcodes of OX15, OX16 and OX17 received the survey.

Cropredy and Sibford surgeries have been voted as having the most helpful receptionists in the Banbury area.

However, only 960 surveys were completed and sent back, meaning the completion rate for the area was around 38 per cent.

It was positive news elsewhere in the Banbury area, as three other surgeries received ratings higher than the national average of 83 per cent.

These were Bloxham Surgery with a score of 96 per cent, Woodlands Surgery with 93 per cent and Hightown Surgery with 87 per cent.

The majority of Deddington Health Centre’s patients said that the centre's staff were helpful, giving it a score of 78 per cent.

Banbury Cross Health Centre received a score of 75 per cent positive feedback, and Windrush Surgery received the lowest with a score of 55 per cent.

The GP Patient Survey contained 20 questions, which required the participants to simply answer yes/good or no/bad.

Questions included, ‘Is it easy to contact this GP practice using their website?’, and ‘Were you offered a choice of time or day when you last tried to make a general practice appointment?’

Here is the list of the surgeries with the most helpful receptionists and administrative staff:

Cropredy Surgery – The Cropredy Surgery, Claydon Road, Cropredy, Banbury 100 per cent

Sibford Surgery – New Surgery,Burdrop, Sibford Gower, Banbury 100 per cent

Bloxham Surgery – The Surgery, Godswell Lodge, Church St, Bloxham 96 per cent

Woodlands Surgery – 4 Burchester Place, Banbury 93 per cent

Hightown Surgery – Hightown Gardens, Banbury 87 per cent

Deddington Health Centre – The Health Centre, Earls Lane, Deddington 78 per cent

Banbury Cross Health Centre – South Bar Hse, 6 Oxford Road, Banbury 75 per cent

Windrush Surgery – 21 West Bar, Banbury 55 per cent

For more information about the survey, including the full list of results, visit: https://www.gp-patient.co.uk/PatientExperiences?s=0&practicecode=K84059