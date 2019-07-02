Question health bosses about the Horton’s future at public meeting

Residents will get the chance to question health bosses on the future of the Horton General Hospital at a public meeting in Banbury Town Hall later this month.

Oxford University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will set out the plans to implement its ‘vision and future development of the hospital site’ at the Horton General Hospital Public Meeting on Tuesday, July 23.

The Horton General Hospital

The meeting at 6pm will include a question and answer session, and presentations by staff from the emergency department, the Brodey Centre, and the Horton Trauma Service and changes over the last year.

Earlier in the day visitors to the town hall will be able to hear even more about the various services at the Horton Health Fair from 1-4pm.

External organisations based on-site, including the Horton Treatment Centre and Radio Horton, will be there, as well as organisations like Age UK Oxfordshire and the North Oxfordshire Volunteer Driver Service.

The recruitment and apprenticeship teams will also be on hand to talk to people interested in working at the Horton, while the Here for Health Team will be carrying out health MOTs, including taking blood pressure readings and giving general health advice.

Everyone is welcome to attend but booking is essential for the public meeting – contact Caroline Rouse on 01865 231472 or email caroline.rouse@ouh.nhs.uk to reserve a place.