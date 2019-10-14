Public to take a look at plans for Chipping Norton’s first aid unit

Public and patients in Chipping Norton can take a look at the new proposed location for the town’s first aid unit at a meeting on October 23.

It has been proposed the unit will move from its current location in the Chipping Norton Community Hospital building to the adjacent Chipping Norton Health Centre building. Both are on the same site.

The public meeting is being held at the Chipping Norton Health Centre, Russell Way, Chipping Norton beteen 7pm and 8pm. People can view the site and discuss the move with staff and clinicians.

The unit which is managed by the NHS South Central Ambulance Service Trust (SCAS) has been providing care for minor injuries at the community hospital since 2011. It delivers care Monday to Friday, 5pm to 9pm, and at weekends and bank holidays, 10am to 9pm.

Services delivered at the unit will continue at the new location with the same clinicians and the same opening hours. The unit will continue to be open to any member of the public who requires care and treatment. The move has the backing of the paramedics and clinicians, and provides an opportunity for closer working between health staff on site.

At the meeting, NHS staff will be answering questions, showing people around the building and listening to people’s views about the move.

NHS South, Central and West Commissioning Support Unit said the proposed move was in line with the urgent care goals of the NHS Long Term Plan and was needed to comply with new NHS guidance.

It added under the move staff would be able to access more information about their patients and there would be a wider range of dressings and medical equipment available. Skill sharing will also be an option and the unit will have access to the pharmacy and its staff.

Diane Hedges, chief operating Officer at Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “This relocation is required under national NHS guidance intended to reduce the variation of services across the country offering walk-in urgent care. We are pleased to see those providing these services are enthusiastic to explore all possible opportunities for improving care for patients which is what is most important.”

But people opposed to the proposal are concerned it could herald a further downgrade of the hospital or see it closed altogether.