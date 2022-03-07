Primary school near Banbury partially closes for two days this week due to staff sickness

Banbury area school partially closes due to staff sickness

By Matt Elofson
Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:11 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:12 pm
According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a primary school near Banbury has partially closed due to staff sickness.

Due to staff sickness Enstone Primary School is closed to year 1 pupils today (Monday March 7) and tomorrow (Tuesday March 8). The school will re-open on Wednesday March 9 to year 1 pupils.

The school remains open for pupils in classes 2, 3 and 4.

