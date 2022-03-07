Banbury area school partially closes due to staff sickness
Primary school near Banbury partially closes for two days this week due to staff sickness
Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:11 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:12 pm
According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a primary school near Banbury has partially closed due to staff sickness.
Due to staff sickness Enstone Primary School is closed to year 1 pupils today (Monday March 7) and tomorrow (Tuesday March 8). The school will re-open on Wednesday March 9 to year 1 pupils.
The school remains open for pupils in classes 2, 3 and 4.