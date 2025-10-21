A Banbury woman who suffered birth trauma in the John Radcliffe maternity unit was too shocked to tell her husband for days.

The woman, who remains anonymous, had a high risk pregnancy and had wanted to give birth at the Horton, Banbury.

“I was incredibly sad I could not have my first child in my town, around the corner from my home,” she said.

“My waters broke at home; I called the JR and was advised to wait as long as possible as they were incredibly busy. I waited a few hours then called again and was told to go in.

A newborn baby boy - library picture by Getty

"Our car was been stuck in traffic and on arrival we were told it was too soon and to go home.

“Leaving Oxford at 5pm was a nightmare. We spent an hour getting out of the hospital grounds. Horrible visions of having my baby on the dual carriageway fuelled my anxiety.

“The pain was increasing significantly and we sat in a lay-by for some time until we decided to return to the hospital, where, without being examined, I was told I was still too early and due to limited space asked to leave. We were told quite firmly we were not allowed to wait there any longer.

“So I spent three hours in labour walking around the hospital. I'd not been offered any pain relief.

The John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, where a mother felt neglected through lack of staff

“Our bags were in the car, some distance away (due to very limited parking near maternity). Not only was I in significant pain, I was soaked with amniotic fluid, had soiled myself, vomited on myself and was wearing soaking wet slippers. But without my bags I couldn’t change.

“All this could have been prevented if I was in labour round the corner from my local maternity department. I could have made the five-minute journey to the Horton and spent the early labour in my front room rather than a hospital corridor.

“This was not how I had imagined or hoped welcoming my first baby into the world would be. My dignity was not respected, I was embarrassed, uncomfortable and unhappy.

“When the pain became too intense we returned to the unit, and I was examined by a student to be told I was 8 centimetres dilated and could go to delivery.

The John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford which has apologised for any cases where mothers have not received the care standards they expect

“I cannot complain about the delivery - the care I received from my midwife was incredible during the birth. But her shift must have ended as my care was passed over to other members of staff a number of times.

“I needed some stitches so a doctor and another midwife came to see me. They then left us. There was no time to build a rapport with any staff. There were no text book scenes of anyone helping me breastfeed my son.

"We were left in a dark room with newborn baby and a pile of blood stained sheets.”

The mum was encouraged to shower by a student midwife who left her without supervision. She did not return to check the mother or show her if there was a call button.

“During the shower I vomited and collapsed. I am not sure how long I was unconscious but when I woke I was at the bottom of the shower and had pulled the shower curtain off in places.

“I know I should have raised the alarm or but this would not have happened if the department was adequately staffed,” she said.

“When you have only ever been to the Horton, the JR is huge in comparison and a scary place in the middle of the night when you have just had a baby with no one around. There were not enough staff.

“I was exhausted, scared and anxious and I did not tell baby’s dad about the collapse until days later. I was still in shock. My depression and anxiety spiralled thinking I could have died and no one would have found me.

“We were quickly discharged. Baby was born at 2am and we were back in Banbury by 10am the next morning. I was shocked that we were being discharged so quickly, no vitals checked or monitoring.

"Sadly I initially struggled to bond with my baby and I struggled with mild post natal depression. I wasn't encouraged to breastfeed until days later at a check-up at the Horton. But too much time had passed and the baby remained on bottles.

“I was not treated as an individual, I was merely another one through the door, and then chucked out afterwards.”

The mother’s second JR delivery was with an empathetic midwife who stayed to dress her baby and help her breastfeed. But there was ‘standing room only’ on arrival.

"Due to high demand on the limited hard-working, loyal and amazing staff at the Horton and JR, some simple basic patient needs are not being met.

"I pray when my daughter has babies she receives the care and attention she deserves, in her local hospital where staff haven't forgotten how to care, and she is shown dignity and compassion I was not.”

Yvonne Christley, Chief Nursing Officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are truly sorry for any instance where the care we provide falls short of the standards women and their families rightly expect.

“While we are unable to comment publicly on individual cases, I invite anyone who has a complaint or feedback to approach us directly so we can listen, investigate and explore care experiences in full.

“When concerns like these are raised, we make every effort to review individual cases to understand what went wrong and how we can improve.

“Based on feedback from women and families, we have improved postnatal care by enhancing staffing on the ward, upgrading facilities for a more welcoming environment, increasing meal accessibility and allowing 24/7 visiting for nominated birth partners.

“We have reviewed our approach to pain management to ensure pain is assessed and managed consistently and compassionately throughout the postnatal stay.”