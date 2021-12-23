Pop-up Covid vaccination centre set to open in Banbury town centre

A pop-up covid vaccination centre will open at Banbury Town Hall on Wednesday December 29th after talks between Banbury Town Council and the health authorities.

The clinic will stay open for approximately two weeks.

Opening times are to be confirmed, but on its first day it will operate for a half-day only but then move to full days.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pop-up covid vaccination centre will open next week (Wednesday December 29) at Banbury Town Hall

It will operate initially through booked appointments – and they can be booked through the NHS national booking system.

Leader of Banbury Town Council Kieron Mallon said: “We at the town council were concerned that our residents had to travel up to 20 miles for a booster jab.

“We offered our buildings and it seems the central location was what the health authorities wanted.