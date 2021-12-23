Pop-up Covid vaccination centre set to open in Banbury town centre
A pop-up covid vaccination centre will open next week at Banbury Town Hall
A pop-up covid vaccination centre will open at Banbury Town Hall on Wednesday December 29th after talks between Banbury Town Council and the health authorities.
The clinic will stay open for approximately two weeks.
Opening times are to be confirmed, but on its first day it will operate for a half-day only but then move to full days.
It will operate initially through booked appointments – and they can be booked through the NHS national booking system.
Leader of Banbury Town Council Kieron Mallon said: “We at the town council were concerned that our residents had to travel up to 20 miles for a booster jab.
“We offered our buildings and it seems the central location was what the health authorities wanted.
“The town hall is the perfect easy-to-get-to venue for a vaccination clinic. People who use the clinic should wear masks and be Covid aware at all times.”