Plan for new Oxford car charge could affect Banbury patients getting to hospital - consultation ends on Sunday

Congestion charges in Oxford will affect Banbury patients trying to reach the JR and other city hospitals, a campaign group says.

Consultation on the £5 daily charge on six Oxford roads ends on Sunday. Exemptions for patients will be available but people would have to apply for them online.

Keep the Horton General (KTHG) says the whole plan is focused on moving traffic to other main roads – primarily the ring road along which patients from the Banbury area, and their visitors, have to travel to reach the Headington Hospitals.

Media officer Charlotte Bird said: “As if it isn't difficult enough for people to access the John Radcliffe, Churchill and Warneford hospitals already. The county council - in its wisdom- is now going to charge patients and their visitors for the 'pleasure' of using Marston Ferry Road.

The John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford. Patients from Banbury have to leave very early in the morning to get to appointments on time

“What will the result of that be? People will find alternative routes - like the bypass up to the Headington roundabout- which will become even more congested. Well done OCC. Master plan.”

The charges are designed to ease congestion caused by National Rail’s closure of Botley Road while the Oxford Station re-build is completed.

However when it does reopen the same roads will be part of a ‘Traffic Filters’ trial, and cars using them without permits will be fined £70 (£35).

KTHG campaigns to have acute services returned to the Horton General Hospital, Banbury, claiming the distance to the JR, for hundreds of thousands of patients per year, is too far to be safe for women in labour and people who are seriously unwell, and also environmentally unacceptable.

National Rail says its revised timetable means Botley Road should reopen in August 2026. The temporary congestion charge would be introduced later this year.

The roads affected are Marston Ferry Road, Hythe Bridge Street, Hollow Way, St Cross Street, St Clements St and Thames St. Details of the proposals and consultation forms are here (as a survey).

Ms Bird said: “Many older people do not use smart phones. They are going to have to be informed that even if they don’t have to change their route, they may need to leave much earlier to ensure they don’t miss their appointments because of traffic congestion moved over to the main route to the JR.

"Already many people are given ‘blanket’ times for early clinics and are having to leave Banbury at 6.30am to be there by 8am. It may have to be earlier to ensure they don’t miss their slots.

"What happened to the 90,000 outpatient appointments and multi-storey car park we were promised in Banbury when they downgraded our hospital in 2016, taking away consultant-led maternity and 46 beds?

"The county council is determined to make Oxford and the county ‘net zero’. How can that fit in with forcing people to travel 50+-mile round car journeys for appointments or to visit a loved one?”

A spokesman for the JR would not discuss how the hospital might help the county council inform patients of the consequences of the charge to their journeys.

He said: “OUH doesn’t have a position yet. The Trust will formally respond to OCC as part of the consultation process. We cannot provide you with a statement.”