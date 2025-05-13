Researchers in Oxford studying how psilocybin might help treatment-resistant depression are looking for participants.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring compound found in mushrooms, of which there are 200 varieties. The most commonly known mind-altering species are known as ‘magic mushrooms’ or ‘shrooms’.

Results of earlier trials have been promising in significantly reducing depressive symptoms within three weeks of a single dose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Possession of psilocybin-containing mushrooms has been outlawed in most countries but research has taken place using the potential of psilocybin for many years.

Participants are being sought for a study into how psilocybin may be used to alleviate treatment-resistant depression

Psilocybin is being studied as a possible medicine in the treatment of psychiatric disorders such as depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder and other conditions such as cluster headaches. It is in late-stage clinical trials for treatment-resistant depression.

Now Oxford Health Clinical Research Facility (OH CRF) is conducting a study for an interesting research trial called COMP OO6 for people with treatment resistant depression.

The study is taking part at the Warneford Hospital, Oxford and involves using an investigational medicine alongside psychological support to reduce symptoms of depression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The COMP006 study is a large international study and the drug being tested is a man-made version of naturally occurring psilocybin.

Researchers say a significant number of people with depression are not helped by at least two antidepressant medications. This is known as treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

The COMP006 study aims to examine the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment at different doses for individuals who have TRD.

Psilocybin is a psychedelic that works on the serotonin system in the brain. Serotonin is linked to important brain functions including regulation of mood, sleep and thinking processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMP360 is a synthetically produced formulation of psilocybin, a form of the naturally occurring compound found in some species of mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms. It is administered with psychological support from specially trained therapists during the trial.

The OH CRF is one of nine sites delivering the COMP 006 study with the first participant recently enrolling in Oxford. Each participant has a diagnosis of TRD and fulfils certain eligibility criteria, which includes a 52-week follow-up period.

Participants are required to attend the OH CRF at the Warneford for study visits. These can last up to 8 hours, so it is important participants are able to attend these visits comfortably.

When attending the OH CRF, participants are looked after by a highly trained team consisting of psychiatrists, research nurses, research assistants, pharmacists and administrators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal Investigator, Dr Katharine Smith, said: "We are excited to have opened the COMP006 study at the OH CRF. Treatment-resistant depression has a significant impact on people’s lives and this research offers a potentially different and novel approach.

"The study will help to show whether the new investigational treatment is effective and if so, how long that effect might last.”

Results from earlier phases of the trial were promising. It was shown that a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin, in combination with psychological support, was associated with a significant reduction in depressive symptoms after three weeks, with a rapid and durable response for up to 12 weeks.

If you live within a 50-mile radius of Oxford and would like to know more about the COMP006 study, please email: [email protected]

Reimbursement for reasonable expenses is available.