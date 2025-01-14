Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patients are suffering longer waits in A&E at the Horton and JR hospitals because of increased flu cases and medically fit patients unable to leave hospital.

Figures for December show that between 63 – 105 patients a day were medically fit to leave but could not for a variety of reasons.

Because the beds are not available, those who need admission are left waiting in Accident and Emergency (A&E). At particularly busy times, patients have to wait in ambulances.

Hospitals expect ‘winter pressures’ because of the increase in seasonal emergencies such as chest infections, pneumonia and falls. And hospitals such as the Horton are trying to manage with fewer beds than it used to have. In 2016, the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust (OUH) closed 46 beds as part of an Oxfordshire ‘transformation’ plan.

Felicity Taylor-Drewe, Chief Operating Officer at OUH, said: “Winter is always a busy time for our hospitals, especially our Emergency Departments.

“Since the start of 2025, we have seen an average of 453 attendances across our Emergency Departments per day. We have been working hard with our health and social care colleagues to help people home from hospital as quickly and safely as possible through our Transfer of Care Hub and Discharge to Assess programme.

“Nobody wants to stay in hospital longer than necessary. Friends and family can help us, too - if you have a loved one in hospital who is well enough to be discharged, please speak to ward staff to learn how family members can support their continued recovery at home.”

The OUH had a spike in ‘delayed discharges’ in mid-December when over 100 beds were unavailable because patients could not leave.

Teams from the OUH and Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) social care departments are working seven days a week so people may be discharged over the weekend.

Some patients come from outside Oxfordshire, so hospitals are depending on neighbouring authorities to secure care home places, or get patients’ homes adapted for safety.

OCC is helping a number of patients who are being treated outside the county to get home.

A spokesman said: “Discharge statistics are a good news story for Oxfordshire. In 2017 we were bottom of the table – we are now in the top quarter.

“We are delivering more than 34,000 hours’ care in people’s homes each week (up from 24,000 pre-COVID).

“Due to the Discharge to Assess programme, with our Home First re-ablement programme, 73% of people leaving hospital through this pathway are regaining the levels of independence they had before admission.

“The number of bed days lost due to delayed discharge in Oxfordshire has reduced from 8 days to 5 days.”

The Transfer of Care Hub is a a multi disciplinary team of experts focused on the best pathway for individuals to be discharged.

The Discharge to Assess programme enables people to have care needs assessed at home rather than in hospital. OCC home care providers support people at home.

“Hospitals across the country are facing an increase in people going to A&E due to respiratory illnesses including ‘flu. Delays at A&E in Oxfordshire are not a result of delayed discharge or lack of social care,” the spokesman said.

OUH advises those recommended to have their flu and Covid vaccines and attend A&E only in genuine emergency.