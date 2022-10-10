Paramedics and ambulance volunteers to teach CPR to students across Oxfordshire

Students from Oxfordshire will be shown CPR techniques this week as part of the national Restart A Heart celebration.

The sessions form part of the organisation’s week of activities building up to World Restart a Heart Day on Sunday October 16, and will be supplemented by a range of other events to offer everyone the chance to learn life-saving skills.

Restart a Heart Day activities in the UK are led each year by the Resuscitation Council UK with the aim of raising awareness of CPR and automated external defibrillators in the community.

Paramedic Nicola Dunbar, head of community engagement and training at Restart a Heart Day lead, said: “Our fantastic team of staff and volunteers at SCAS and South Central Ambulance Charity have put an excellent programme of events together to mark World Restart a Heart Day and we look forward to teaching as many people as possible these vital life-saving skills.”

The week will be launched with a video message from SCAS medical director Dr John Black and will then feature two Facebook Live demonstrations which will take place on Thursday, October 13 and Sunday, October 16 via the link, with divisional medical director Professor Charles Deakin, delivering a message after the event on Restart a Heart Day.

In between the talks, there will be films showing scenarios of CPR being performed in public, a discussion about automated external defibrillators and a case study of cardiac arrest survivor-turned volunteer community first responder David Jeffery.