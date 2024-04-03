Oxfordshire sight loss charity offers disability awareness training
MyVision offers training courses and awareness training to help people understand how a visual impairment can impact day-to-day life.
These sessions give participants the knowledge and confidence to offer effective assistance to those with visual impairments. All training sessions are provided by people with lived experience of sight loss. MyVision has provided awareness training to many organisations such as the NHS, Town & Parish Councils, large care providers, and small voluntary sector groups across Oxfordshire.
MyVision’s next awareness training session will be held on 24th April in partnership with 3DOM. This session will focus on visual impairment awareness as well as physical disability awareness. To sign up to the session, click here:
Nathan Tree, MyVision’s Community Engagement Lead who will be one of the people delivering the session said, “This Disability Awareness Training will inform participants on what living with a disability is like, the challenges and the triumphs. They will learn about medical and social models of disability, adaptations, and inclusion and how to support people living with disability. This is important knowledge as disability affects a large amount of the population and considerate inclusion will help them to interact in a way that is appropriate and beneficial to all.”
More than 2 million people in the UK are living with sight loss and around 24,000 people in Oxfordshire are part of that statistic. Awareness training is incredibly important to ensure that people are knowledgeable about disabilities and can provide welcoming and accessible environments for individuals who have disabilities.