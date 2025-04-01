Oxfordshire health boss calls for change in attitudes as one in five children suffers mental health issues

Oxfordshire's public health chief calls for a change in attitudes as mental health problems in children rise

Oxfordshire’s public health chief has called for a change in attitudes towards mental health in young people as unprecedented increase in referrals is recognised.

Oxfordshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, Ansaf Azhar, is made his plea as he launched his annual report which focuses on mental wellbeing in children and young people.

More than one in every five children in Oxfordshire had a mental health problem in 2023.

Mr Azhar emphasised the importance of good mental health in ensuring healthy, fulfilling and happy lives, with appropriate support for children and young adults.

He likened Oxfordshire to a ‘Marmot place’ – one that recognises that health and health inequalities are mostly shaped by the social determinants of health. These are good housing, education, health services, welfare state, good health services and reasonable job opportunities.

Mr Azhar said: “As we become a 'Marmot county', I want to focus on the mental wellbeing of our children and young people to positively influence their future opportunities.

“Good mental health is essential for leading healthy, fulfilling lives but we've seen an unprecedented increase in referrals to mental health services. Around one in five young people in Oxfordshire had a mental health problem in 2023, and demand for services is rising.

“Poor mental wellbeing is a major cause of economic inactivity among young people, while unemployment and lack of opportunities in education and training can also be a driver of mental health issues.

“It is important we see all our young people from diverse backgrounds as assets and their mental health is not a barrier to reaching their full potential. We must embed mental wellbeing support across the county, particularly supporting children and young adults in early years, throughout education and the transition from education to employment.

“All partners have a key role in maximising the potential of young people taking their differences into account and ensuring they are ready for the future in a way that reflects their individuality.

“Together, we can protect and improve the wellbeing of young people, and create a productive and inclusive workforce fit to meet the challenging future needs of Oxfordshire.”

Producing an annual report is a requirement for all directors of public health. The reports look independently at issues affecting the health and wellbeing of the population and make recommendations for improvement.