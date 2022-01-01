Oxfordshire care home trust CEO awarded an OBE in Queen’s New Year Honours List

Oxfordshire care home Trust CEO, Dan Hayes, awarded an OBE in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Dan Hayes, CEO of The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s 2022 New Year’s Honours for his services to the social care sector.

OSJCT is one of the UK’s leading not-for-profit care providers. It manages 65 care homes including 16 in Oxfordshire and provided care services in nine extra care house schemes in the county.

The rank of ‘Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire’ is awarded to individuals who have made a significant contribution to their respective fields. It is the second highest ranking award behind the rank of commander (CBE).

Dan joined OSJCT 19 years ago as HR manager and progressed within the organisation through to his appointment as chief executive in 2015.

Dan said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this recognition, but also clear that the award would not have been made if I hadn’t been fortunate enough to spend my social care career with OSJCT. It’s my great good fortune to represent literally thousands of OSJCT colleagues who deserve similar recognition for what they continue to do, and who have carried me to the honour. In the truest sense, this OBE is for them, and it is in recognition of the lives they make better through their love and professionalism every day.”

Dan strongly believes the social care workforce should be adequately recognised and renumerated, and has been pivotal in lobbying key stakeholders, including government, for reforms.

Dan is also a board director of the National Care Forum which promotes quality care and advocates with government departments and the media on behalf of the sector.

Mark Everall, chair of trustees at OSJCT, said: “This OBE is well-deserved, and the Trust could not be more proud of Dan. He has skilfully guided the organisation through this pandemic and has been a passionate advocate of the sector for many years. His leadership epitomises the compassion, resilience, and commitment of all those across the Trust working so hard to provide loving care for those we look after.”