Oxford health bosses release opening times for pharmacies in Banbury over the New Year period

Pharmacies in Banbury are open for limited hours over the New Year and substitute bank holiday

If you need clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines over the festive and New Year period, check opening times below for your local pharmacies. These are subject to change, according to Oxford Health NHS Trust.

On New Year's Day, January 1, the Boots pharmacy in Castle Quay will be open from 10.30am - 5.30pm and on January 3 (the substitute Bank Holiday) from 10.30am - 4.30pm.

On the same days, the Boots pharmacy at Banbury Cross Retail Park will be open from 10am - 4pm on New Year's Day and 9am - 6pm on January 3

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frost's pharmacy at Hardwick Shopping Centre, Ferriston, Banbury will be closed every day until January 4 with the exception of 9a. - 1pm on New Year's Day, January 1.