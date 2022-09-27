North Oxfordshire woman calls for organ donors to step forward after father's kidneys save lives

Sarah Cameron with her father Stephen before his death of a brain haemorrhage

Sarah Cameron, of Bicester, has given full backing to the Oxford University Hospitals Trust’s (OUH) appeal – to coincide with Organ Donation Week this week – to sign up to the donor register.

Ms Cameron’s father’s kidneys were donated to two patients after he died from a brain haemorrhage in 2019.

She said: “My dad’s gift was the best thing that happened to us during that time; it gave a purpose to an otherwise helpless and devastating situation.

"The initial decision to donate his organs was an easy one. We lost someone we love but thanks to his gift, two families will not have to go through the same pain and that is worth more than we can explain.”

Organ donation is when someone decides to give their organs to save or transform the life of someone else. While some organs can be donated when the person is alive, most organ and tissue donations come from people who have died.

It is one of the most precious gifts an individual can give. And even though the law around organ donation has changed to an opt-out system, it is important that people know their families and loved ones will still be consulted should the worst happen.

It remains just as important to register your decision and let your family know what you want to happen.

Sarah’s Dad, Mr Cameron, an avid blood donor, was diagnosed with a subarachnoid haemorrhage, a rare type of stroke caused by bleeding on the surface of the brain.

This resulted in brain damage and he was on life support for ten days. It was during this time his family realised he had signed up to be an organ donor. After Mr Cameron sadly died, both of his kidneys were donated to two patients in need.

NHS Blood and Transplant are the facilitators of the Organ Donor Register which is responsible for matching donors to people who are waiting for a transplant. In 2021/22, they facilitated close to 4,400 transplants in the UK.

At OUH, 26 deceased people donated their organs last year, resulting in 63 people receiving life-saving organ transplantation. Among them was a little girl who received a heart transplant and a boy who got a liver transplant. As of March 2022, over 1.9 million people in the South-Central area have opted in for organ donation.

Organ Donation Week runs from September 26 to October 2 this year. More information about organ donation and how to register your decision can be found on the NHSBT website at https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/register-your-decision/