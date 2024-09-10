No end in sight for lifts problem at main Oxford hospital - staff should take the stairs up to seven flights
A Banbury visitor said lifts in the main JR block were problematic and staff were climbing up to seven flights of stairs to reach wards.
The Oxford University Hospitals Trust (OUH) said there is a problem with one of four lifts but there is no completion date for repair.
The spokesman said: “There is an ongoing problem with one of the four lifts in the main lobby on Level 2 of the JR. This requires specialist work to repair it.
“Since 2021, the Trust has invested £1.3m in maintaining, repairing and upgrading lifts and there is a rolling programme of replacing old lifts with new.
“Staff are always encouraged to take the stairs to allow patients and visitors to take priority in the lifts.
“The estates team don’t have an expected completion date.”
