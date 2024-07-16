NHS bosses say they will meet campaigners on Banbury mothers' birth trauma

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NHS bosses say they are reviewing a dossier of 50 cases of birth trauma experienced by Banbury mothers.

At a meeting today, Nick Broughton, Chief Executive Officer (Interim) said the Integrated Care Board for Bucks, Oxon and Berks West is working closely with the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust (OUH) on the issue.

The review has been prompted by publication of a collection of 50 accounts given by women from the Banbury area who no longer have access to consultant-led care close to home.

The mothers’ experiences in the JR birth unit, up to 36 miles away from their homes, has revealed a massive problem with adequate access and capacity, and also with the overwhelming workload the doctors and midwives at the JR are trying to manage.

ICB bosses say they will liaise with hospital bosses over cases of birth trauma at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford

Mothers who had suffered still births were placed in wards alongside mothers and their newborn babies, some were compelled to have interventions they did not want and many ended up with PTSD because of poor care experiences.

In 2016, the obstetric unit at the Horton Maternity Hospital was downgraded because the OUH said it could not recruit enough doctors. The Post-Graduate Dean (who oversees doctors’ training places) withdrew a scheme in which part time academic doctors covered rotas at the Horton.

Since then the JR has become one of the busiest birthing units in the country.

At today’s (Tuesday) meeting of the ICB at Bodicote House, Mr Broughton said: “I personally want to say how sorry we were to hear of the poor experiences described in the dossier. The Oxford University Hospitals have commenced the process of reviewing the 50 cases referenced in the dossier and we are working closely with the trust, including their chief nurse and chief executive.

Campaigners have asked the Integrated Care Board to begin planning for a return of consultant led maternity to Banbury's Horton General Hospital

"We received in advance of today's meeting a number of very detailed questions regarding the Horton General Hospital and indeed maternity services there, particularly relations to the re-provision of obstetric services there and the development of the hospital more widely.”

Mr Broughton said the ICB would be publishing responses to those questions on the ICB website within 20 working days. He also said the ICB would meet with the KTHG group.

It is understood the ICB was meeting with Horton staff following the meeting and that members of Keep the Horton General will be meeting with OUH senior staff on Thursday. There will also be a meeting between the ICB and OUH on Friday to discuss the review of the 50 cases in the KTHG dossier.

ICB Chief Nursing Officer Rachael Corser said: “This remains an important focus for us and will continue to do so. We are working alongside our colleagues in the regional and the national teams to ensure that we're keeping them appraised of the work we're doing, supporting the trust in that work, so it will remain a focus for us, and we are really keen and very happy to meet with (KTHG) colleagues as we go through the process.”

To see questions raised by the campaign group see here. KTHG is currently collecting more childbirth accounts for a second volume of the dossier.