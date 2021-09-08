NHS bosses reveal earliest date for reopening of Chipping Norton birth centre

The Cotswold Birth Centre in Chipping Norton, which has been temporarily closed because of staffing problems will remain closed until at least September 20

The birth services for both the Cotswold Birth Centre in Chipping Norton and the Wantage midwifery led unit have been temporarily closed since 8m on Thursday August 26. As part of the temporary closure all antenatal classes, tours of midwifery-led units and 'meet the midwives' events were cancelled.

The Oxford University Hospitals Trust has announced the temporary closures will continue until at least Monday September 20 for both facilities in Chipping Norton and Wantage.

Alison Cuthbertson, director of midwifery at OUH, and Catherine Greenwood, clinical director for maternity at OUH, said: “Since 8pm on Thursday 26 August, the Wantage and Chipping Norton midwifery led units (MLUs) have not been open for births. Due to continued staffing constraints, and a need to safely staff all our maternity services, this temporary reduction in service will continue until at least Monday 20 September.

“We apologise that this will mean that women may not be able to give birth in their preferred place and will review our ability to re-open regularly, with the safety of our patients and their babies remaining our top priority.

“The Home Birth service and other low risk birth services across Oxfordshire remain unchanged. This means that families in the north of the county can still access the Horton MLU and those in the south will be able to access Wallingford MLU. These run alongside community services provided by the Spires MLU at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.