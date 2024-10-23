New state-of-the-art medical practice in Oxford granted planning permission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning permission for a cutting-edge medical centre in north Oxford which will transform Oxfordshire's healthcare landscape has been granted.

Welbeck Health Partners will open the doors of its brand-new luxury facility at Jordan Hill Business Park next year and deliver unparalleled medical care to residents of Oxfordshire and surrounding counties.

The centre will offer a comprehensive suite of medical services and cater to 12 specialties including digestive health, heart health, ENT, lung health and genetics.

The group is investing over £30million into the Oxford site, which will sit alongside Welbeck’s flagship London location and the upcoming Cambridge facility to provide access to premium healthcare to more people.

An extensive team of medical professionals will reshape patient experiences in the county with a focus on illness prevention and early detection of health issues at the heart of their work. State-of-the-art technology will mean all treatments and procedures will be completed on the same day, meaning no patients are required to stay overnight.

Andrew Chadwick-Jones, CEO of Welbeck Health Partners, said: “Being granted planning permission is a key milestone in our goal of bringing our gold standard of healthcare to Oxfordshire.

“Oxford is a globally renowned hub for scientific research and medical excellence, a legacy on which we intend to build.

“Our centre will guarantee fast and accessible care focused on delivering the best possible patient experiences and outcomes in a calm, high-end, environment. We’ve proven concept through our London centre, and believe strongly in our vision to deliver efficient but quality person-centred care.”

Welbeck Oxford has already recruited a team of industry-leading experts specialising across a wide range of health sectors. Clinicians will oversee all decision making for the centre, ensuring choices made are for patient wellbeing above all else.

Mr Chadwick-Jones explained Oxford’s high concentration of the UK’s best medical professionals was a key reason behind Welbeck Health Partners’ move to the city.

He added: “We have considered opportunities to expand for some time. Oxfordshire’s quality of talent within the healthcare space made Oxford a desirable location for us.

“Already, we have partnered with the region’s leading medical professionals so health provisions locally can reach their true potential. We’ve invested years of work and research into creating our model which is centred wholly around patient wellbeing.

“Bringing our services to Oxford represents an exciting time for our entire team and we look forward to seeing the build progress and welcoming our first patients to the new facility in 2025.”

OneWelbeck, the flagship London location, sees over 100,000 patients per year. Welbeck Health Partners have plans to open centres around the UK, bringing premium healthcare to people the length and breadth of the country.