New report reveals the happiest place to live in Oxfordshire

The happiness of people in Oxfordshire is above the national average, according to official Government figures.

And the Cherwell district is top of the local list when it comes to the happiest place to live in the county.

The Banbury Cross.

Our district is also scored among the best results when it comes to life satisfaction.

The Personal Wellbeing in the UK report released every year by the Office for National Statistics ranks local authorities in terms of the life satisfaction of its residents.

The survey is carried out by asking a sample survey of people from each district authority area four questions about their personal wellbeing such as: “Overall, how happy did you feel yesterday?” And: “How satisfied are you with your life nowadays?”

People are asked to respond on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is “not at all” and 10 is “completely”.

Across the UK the average wellbeing score for 2018/19 was 7.71 out of ten, taking a mean score from all the answers.

Oxfordshire scored 7.80 and Cherwell scored 7.93 - the second highest in the county behind South Oxfordshire (7.95). West Oxfordshire scored 7.85, while the Vale of White Horse and Oxford recorded the lowest scores (7.66 and 7.61).

Cherwell's score shows a general increase from 2011/12, with a few ups and downs along the way. The eight scores from 2011/12 to 2018/19 were: 7.60, 7.44, 7.58, 7.67, 7.82, 7.64, 7.89 and 7.93.

In terms of happiness, Cherwell scored 7.91 - the highest in the county. The Vale of White Horse scored the lowest - 7.37. Overall, Oxfordshire scored 7.64 - the national average is 7.56.