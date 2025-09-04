New Oxford private medical centre will create 100 permanent jobs

A cutting-edge private medical centre due to open in Oxford next year will create more than 100 new clinical and non-clinical permanent jobs in the city.

Welbeck Health Partners will open its newest centre to offer residents of Oxfordshire and its surrounds access to an unrivalled private healthcare experience.

It forms part of a £30m investment by the group into its Oxford site which will cater to 12 specialities including heart, lung, skin and digestive health plus ear, nose and throat issues and neurology.

Fifteen management roles – including an Operations Director, Theatre Manager, Pharmacy Manager and Imaging Manager – will be filled in the autumn, with a further 60 clinical vacancies advertised before the turn of the year.

Welbeck's Oxford centre will launch next year.

Non-clinical roles will be made available in spring 2025 ahead of the centre’s launch. Welbeck has partnered with award-winning healthcare recruitment agency Compass Associates to appoint specialists to each role.

Rachel Boxall, Centre Director at Welbeck Oxford, said: “This centre will revolutionise the quality of private healthcare in the UK outside of London.

“It’s critical we collaborate with the region’s leading clinicians and skilled healthcare operators so they can shape our treatment pathways and provide the best patient care experiences.

“Once open, the centre will prioritise efficiency and quality from the point of a patient booking an appointment to being discharged from their clinician’s care.

“It’s exciting to begin our recruitment process ahead of next year’s launch and we’re pleased to partner with Compass Associates to lead the process.”

Founded in 2010, Compass Associates specialises in permanent recruitment across private healthcare, occupational health, home care, children’s services and veterinary.

It works with 55 recruitment consultants across the UK with office space in Portsmouth, Manchester and London.

Compass Associates’ partnership with Welbeck’s new Oxford centre acts as an extension to its work with Welbeck’s flagship location in London which opened in 2019 and sees more than 100,000 patients each year.

Stuart Cousins, Director of Compass Associates, said: “We’re really pleased to extend our partnership with Welbeck Health Partners ahead of the launch of its new Oxford centre.

“Our team has a proven track record in placing talented and skilled professionals in roles where they are able to operate to their true potential and share their expertise to help provide an unrivalled patient experience.

“Typically, we place 1,000 people in new roles each year across the UK’s health sector. Welbeck’s plans for its new Oxford centre have the potential to revolutionise private healthcare provisions locally, and we’re excited to be part of its new chapter.”

Further information about Welbeck Health Partners’ Oxford centre is available online via www.onewelbeck.com/news/welbeck-oxford/.