Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health Northamptonshire, said: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is leading an investigation into 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant and a number of highly probable cases in the Brackley area of South Northamptonshire and we are working closely with them to ensure that all appropriate actions to identify close contacts are taken.

“All cases are self-isolating in line with Government guidelines.

“Targeted testing is taking place to ensure all close contacts are identified. The aim is to understand whether any spread of the new variant within the local community may have occurred and limit the opportunity for any further infection.

“A mobile testing unit for PCR testing will be available on an ongoing basis from Tuesday December 7 at Brackley Leisure Centre to support the local community.

“The unit will test anyone with symptoms as well as anyone who has been identified as a contact of a Covid-19 case, or believes themselves to be.

“Can I please request that residents don’t turn up at the leisure centre PCR site without a test appointment. Booking is essential and you can do this online: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test"If you are unable to book online please phone 119 to get an appointment or go online at to order a home testing kit.

“While investigations are underway it’s even more important that all Northamptonshire residents follow Covid-safe behaviours to reduce the risk of infection.

“If meeting inside now its colder open windows as Covid-19 transmits mostly between people at close range through inhalation.

“Continue to take LFD tests at least a week, especially before going out or meeting with others.

“It’s also important to stay at home if you're not feeling well. If you have any Covid-19 symptoms, however mild, do get a a free PCR test here: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test“Wearing a face covering in all crowded areas is advisable and is now mandatory in shops and on public transport.

“Regular and thorough hand washing or hand sanitisation remains an essential part of good hygiene and prevents the spread of many viruses. As well as Covid-19 handwashing can also reduce the spread of colds, flu and stomach bugs.

“And finally vaccination provides powerful protection against severe illness with Covid-19 so getting the jab is still the most important thing you can do to protect yourself. There is a vaccine locally for everyone eligible and we are happy to vaccinate those who have not yet had their first or second dose, as well as support people to access their booster jab."