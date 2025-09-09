Mother walks 102-mile Cotswolds Way to raise money for Banbury hospital's birth centre
Agata Smolak from Hornton wanted to give something back to the NHS after having a positive experience during the birth of her second daughter.
Agata says the experience of delivering her first child was far from perfect, but staff at Warwick Hospital’s maternity unit made her feel ‘supported, respected, and heard’ during her second delivery.
She said: “My second birth was a completely different experience from the first one, and I have great respect for all staff involved with my delivery.
“This fundraiser was my way of saying thank you and helping, even in a small way, to ensure that more mothers can have the same positive experience.”
Agata gave birth in Warwick but chose to raise money for Banbury’s MLU because she believes the Horton Hospital’s maternity unit needs the funding more.
She said: “Since my child was born, I have been receiving postnatal services at Banbury’s Horton General Hospital, and after being at Warwick Hospital, I feel that Banbury needs the funding more.
“When you compare MLU services at both hospitals, Warwick is in a much better place than Banbury, unfortunately.”
Agata wanted to raise money with a long-distance solo hike and chose to take on the idyllic Cotswolds Way so she could be nearer to her family.
The walk from Chipping Campden to Bath took the Hornton mother nine days to complete, in which time she crossed five counties.
Agata also climbed a total elevation gain of around 14,000 feet and visited famous historical sites as well as some of England's most beautiful scenery.
In total, Agata has raised just over £1,000 via her online JustGiving page and through cash donations.
Speaking about some of her favourite moments, Agata said: “There were many beautiful valleys and views over pretty villages, but the standout moment was when I arrived in Bath.
“When I arrived at Bath Abbey and met my family, there was a live concert outside, and it was an amazing way to end the challenge.”
For more information about Agata’s epic hike or to donate to her fundraiser, visit: here