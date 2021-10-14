Mobile Covid testing unit returns to Banbury area

Anyone who needs a PCR test the mobile testing unit has returned to Bodicote House this week.

Appointments are available seven days a week through gov.uk.

A spokesperson for Cherwell District Council said: "We have worked with the national testing system to put this in place while essential works are carried out at the testing centre on Bridge Street in Banbury, keeping it easy for residents to access a local testing facility when they have Covid-19 symptoms, need to confirm a positive lateral flow test, or have had a contact with a positive case.

"You can book a test or have one delivered to you at home by visiting www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test."

A spokesperson for the UK Health Security Agency said: “The Banbury Local Testing Site (LTS) at 36 Bridge Street has been temporarily closed to allow for some necessary internal health and safety remediation works to be carried out. Work is due to commence on site this week.

The Covid-19 testing centre has returned to Bodicote House this week after the town centre testing site closed in Banbury.

"We encourage individuals to continue to book tests online where applicable. Alternatively they can order a home testing kit by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus."