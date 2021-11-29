Mental health wellbeing targeted in online sessions for Banbury area people working from home

Cllr Andrew McHugh, Cherwell District Council’s Lead Member for Health and Wellbeing

Cherwell District Council is working with Oxfordshire Mind to deliver the group sessions, offering tips on wellbeing as well as how to spot the warning signs if a colleague needs help.

Councillor Andrew McHugh, Cherwell District Council’s Lead Member for Health and Wellbeing said: “Good workplaces rightly place a great deal of importance on the wellbeing of their employees. But with fewer people going into the office, it can be difficult to see if someone needs help. These free courses will provide participants with the tools to support employee’s mental health, even when working from home, making important interventions which might otherwise have gone unnoticed.”

Anybody living or working in Cherwell district can take part in one of the sessions, which are being funded through the government’s Contain Outbreak Management Fund (COMF). Businesses are also invited to sign up for private webinars, with up to 16 people able to take part.

The courses are just over an hour long and will explore the challenges and solutions of working from home with a particular focus on the importance of managing wellbeing to optimise productivity.